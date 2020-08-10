Man arrested after threatening neighbor with knife, standoff in Belton

BELTON, SC (WSPA) – Belton Police arrested a man after they say he threatened his neighbor with a knife and refused to come out of his apartment for more than two hours Sunday night.

According to the Belton Police Department, officers responded to the Glenwood Gardens Apartments on Campbell Street around 9:30pm for a report of a man threatening a woman with a knife.

The woman told officers that the man, who was believed to be drunk, came to her door with a knife and demanded cigarettes. Officers said she slammed her door closed and called 911. She said the man then returned to his apartment across the hall.

Officers said the man, through his locked front door, told them he would not be arrested and when he left his apartment it would be with a weapon.

The Honea Path Police Department and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Belton Police said nearby residents were evacuated as they attempted to negotiate with the suspect.

The Anderson County SWAT team was requested but the suspect was taken into custody before their arrival shortly before midnight, police said.

The suspect, 41-year-old Graham Parnell, was charged with second degree Assault and Battery and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Officers said they found an empty liquor bottle, drug paraphernalia, a knife, and brass knuckles in the suspect’s apartment.

Parnell is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.

