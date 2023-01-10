OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after an Upstate school resource officer discovered nude photos being sent between a man and a student.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, a school resource officer spoke with a deputy on August 6, 2022, in regard to reports of transmission of nude photographs between a teenager and 51-year-old Leonard Franklin Smith.

As a result of evidence obtained during the investigation, it was determined that Smith possessed sexually explicit images of the teenager.

Smith was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Due to health-related issues, a bond hearing was conducted at an off-site location for Smith. He was not booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

This incident is still under investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.