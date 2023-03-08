MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said that they have arrested a man after he stole two guns in Marion.

Deputies said that they arrested Dylan James Matthews, 27.

According to deputies, they responded to a Marion home regarding the guns being stolen. An investigation led Detectives to Matthews. Both of the stolen guns were recovered. Matthews is a convicted felon and is prohibited by North Carolina law from having a gun.

Matthews was charged with:

felony larceny of a firearm

possession of firearm by felon

felony breaking and/or entering

felony larceny after break/enter

Matthews was issued a $100,000 bond.