ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection with setting fire to a downtown business in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Fire Department, crews responded to the 50 block of Southside Avenue around 2 a.m. for a reported structure fire.

Crews forced entry through a gated lot and unoccupied building where they located and extinguished multiple fires throughout the building.

There were no reports of injuries and most of the damage was to the contents inside and not the structure, according to the fire department.

Asheville Police officers located and arrested 42-year-old Allen Lee Honeycutt.

Honeycutt confessed to setting the fires and was charged with arson and felony breaking and entering.

He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.