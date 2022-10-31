BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested and charged by deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office on multiple felonies, including possession of stolen goods.

Deputies said an investigation into Eric Joseph Gaines, of Black Mountain, began on September 29 when Buncombe County detectives found a stolen trailer parked in front of a storage unit. The next day they executed a search warrant on the storage unit at East Asheville Storage and found a firearm, ammo and other stolen items.

The value of the recovered property was $7,100.

Gaines was arrested in Haywood County and charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Two Counts of Felony Possession of Stolen Goods

Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

Deputies said Gaines was in possession of more than one pound of meth. He is currently being held at the Haywood County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.