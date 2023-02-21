ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man after finding drugs in his car in early February.

Deputies said that they arrested Kha Ree Bernard La’Tre Golden.

Deputies said that the traffic stop happened along I-85. After searching the car deputies found more than 4 pounds of Cocaine, around 2 pounds of marijuana, and 168 grams of psilocybin Mushroom substance inside Golden’s car.

According to deputies, Golden fled after they found the drugs.

A K-9 Unit, Special Investigations Division, Criminal Investigations Division, and Uniform Patrol made a collaborative effort to take Golden into custody.

Golden was charged with: