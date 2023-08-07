ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was arrested after he ran a stop sign in July.

According to deputies, the driver of an Acura was identified as Roy Freeman. Records show that Freeman was not allowed to possess firearms, however, he admitted to having one in the driver’s seat.

Deputies said that while they were searching the vehicle on Corning Street they located drugs and thousands of dollars inside an American flag gun case.

According to deputies, at least 50 white pills and 383 grams of methamphetamine were inside the case.

Freeman has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a controlled substance.