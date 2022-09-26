ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested over the weekend following a shooting and assault in Anderson on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Jonlee Chad Ricks was arrested Sunday after a dispute carried over into the parking lot of an Anderson restaurant on Highway 86 Saturday in which shots were fired.

Deputies said no one was injured in the shooting but that Ricks then got in a car to chase a victim, “who ultimately crashes along Frontage Road. No major injuries were reported.”

Ricks was charged with:

1st Degree Assault and Battery

Assault and Batter High Aggravated

Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a Violent Crime

Ricks is being held without bond at the Anderson County Detention Center.