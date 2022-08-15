BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following an armed robbery in Polk County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies charged Charles Shawn Gary in connection with an armed robbery at Dollar Tree located at on Brevard Road in Buncombe County on July 24.

Gary was charged with the following:

robbery with a dangerous weapon

second-degree kidnapping

safecracking

assault on a female

assault by pointing a gun

He is currently being held in the Polk County Detention Center.