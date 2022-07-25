GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after deputies said he forcefully carjacked someone and assaulted a deputy Sunday evening in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies was first called at 9:30 p.m. to the 8600 block of White Horse Road after a man was in the roadway trying to flag down vehicle passing by the eventually taking the vehicle from the person while using an unknown object and threatening to use it as a weapon.

After deputies arrived at the scene, they located the suspect in the QT parking lot, located at 6050 White Horse Road.

Deputies said the suspect tried getting away and hit another vehicle.

No one reported injuries from either scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was taken into custody after he got out of the stolen vehicle and assaulted at least one deputy while resisting arrest.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and is facing multiple charges including carjacking and resisting with assault.