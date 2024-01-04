LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Thursday morning following a chase in Laurens County.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were on patrol around 4 a.m. in the area of Georgia Road and Shiloh Estates Road in Hickory Tavern.

A deputy saw a vehicle matching a description of a stolen vehicle from Clinton at 3 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy attempted a traffic stop, however, the driver refused to stop, accelerating to high rates of speed, disregarding stop signs, and failing to maintain lane of travel.

The vehicle was disabled and the pursuit ended in the area of Dial Place.

Deputies arrested Russell Lee Ivester Jr. and charged him with the following:

grand larceny with enhancement

driving under suspension, 2nd offense

failure to stop for blue lights, 2nd or subsequent offense

He is currently being held in the Laurens County Detention Center.