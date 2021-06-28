Man arrested following early morning standoff in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Gaffney Police Department said a man was arrested early Monday morning after he shot at an officer and a woman.

Police said the standoff happened at Logan Street near Mills Street.

Travis Coleman was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, according to Gaffney Police.

Police said Coleman shot at a female victim and an officer but no one was injured.

Coleman was wanted for an active warrant involving domestic violence, officers said.

Coleman is being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center.