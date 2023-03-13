GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department said that they have made an arrest of a man that was wanted following a fatal shooting.

Officers said that Jeremy John Smith,35, of Greenwood was arrested on Monday morning in Greenville for a murder that took place on Feb 28th on Taggart Avenue.

7NEWS previously reported that officers were called to a shooting on Taggart Avenue around 9:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a man with a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 39-year-old Martell Antwine Hamilton.

Smith was wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Smith is being held in the Greenwood County Detention Center.