ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following a large drug bust in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Investigations Division arrested Jeffery Willis after finding large amounts of drugs and firearms in his home along Sherard Road in Belton.

Deputies said the following was found:

254.5 grams of methamphetamine

454.5 grams of cocaine

34.2 grams of crack

352.1 grams of heroin

2,440.3 grams of marijuana

21 firearms

In a video released by the sheriff’s office, Sheriff Chad McBride spoke about this drug bust and how the substances are affecting the county.

Willis is facing numerous trafficking and weapons charges, according to the sheriff’s office. This was one of the biggest collective drug busts of the year for the county.

Deputies said there are about five to six overdoses a week in the county.