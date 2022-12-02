ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested following a shooting and crash in mid-November in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to the area of Druid Drive on November 18 around 4:24 a.m. to investigate the shooting.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found an unoccupied vehicle that has crashed matching the description given by the witness, which had a AR 15 that was used that night.

After further investigation, officers arrested Dominique Tirrell Degree, 35, and charged him with the following:

possession of a firearm by a felon

assault with a deadly weapon w/ intent to kill

discharge firearm in city limits

felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle

driving while license revoked

hit/run leave scene property damage x2

probation violations

Degree is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center without bond.