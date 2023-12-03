GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County, deputies responded at 3 p.m. to the 100 block of Conyers Street in reference to a stab wound victim.

Once on the scene, deputies located a man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

During the investigation, deputies located 31-year-old Kwamez Gilliam. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

He is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on bond.