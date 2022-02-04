Man arrested following standoff in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Police Department arrested a man following a standoff Thursday night.

According to the police department, the incident happened at the Red Roof Inn on North Main Street.

Officers said they responded at 7:08 p.m. to a man that was threatening to hurt himself. The SWAT team broke into the room and the police department was able to negotiate with him.

At 12:23 a.m. Friday morning, he was placed into police custody and taken to the hospital, APD said. His condition is unknown, but if he refuses treatment he will be charged with breach of peace.