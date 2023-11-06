ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following a brief standoff with officers in Asheville Sunday night.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to the 270 block of Deaverview Road around 6:02 p.m. to investigate a report of a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers learned that after being shot, a bystander located the victim and started to drive them to a nearby hospital for treatment for multiple gunshot wounds to the back.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and the victim in the nearby area.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Officers attempted to make contact with the shooter, who was still hiding inside the residence and refusing to come out.

Detectives secured search warrants on the shooter, identified as 43-year-old Perry Godbolt. After a brief standoff, Speciality Unit Officers were able to safely apprehend Godbolt.

During the search of the residence, officers located six firearms and a large amount of narcotics.

Officers seized:

437.18 grams of suspected fentanyl

20.43 grams of suspected cocaine

.38 Revolver

.380 Ruger LCP (stolen)

.45 Smith & Wesson

9mm Ruger LCP

American Tactical .300 Blackout Rifle

5.45mm AK47 Elk River Rifle

$6,645

Godbolt was charged with:

assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

possession of a firearm by a felon

possession of a stolen firearm

trafficking fentanyl (Lvl 3)

possession with intent to sell/deliver sch. II

possession of drug paraphernalia

resisting arrest

Godbolt was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center under no bond.