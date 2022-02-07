Man arrested following strong armed robbery in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following a strong armed robbery Sunday evening in Laurens.

According to the Laurens Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Dollar General located on Hillcrest Drive in reference to a strong arm robbery where a man had reached across the counter and took a small amount of cash from the drawer.

Once officers arrived on scene, they were given a description of the suspect and the vehicle he left in, including the vehicle’s license plate information.

Shortly after putting out the information to dispatch, the vehicle was located by police at another location near Dollar General.

After locating the suspect vehicle, police performed a felony stop on the vehicle and were able to arrest the suspect, identified as Nickie Tanner, of Laurens.

The cash taken during the robbery was recovered at the scene of the arrest.

