OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested early Wednesday morning following a traffic stop near Seneca.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged 54-year-old Brian Keith Roach, of Seneca, with trafficking in methaphetamine.

According to the sheriff’s office, a traffic stop was initiated around 12:40 a.m. on Wells Highway when a deputy saw a white Ford Explorer with defective equipment.

The driver pulled into a parking lot on Market Street.

The deputy made contact with the driver and two passengers. One of the passengers was later identified as Roach.

It was later learned that Roach had an active warrant and he was placed under arrest according to deputies.

Deputies seized 11.24 grams of methamphetamine and narcotics from Roach.

He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond for the trafficking charge.