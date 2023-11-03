​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Friday after he allegedly tried to steal guns from a local business.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, at around 4:45 p.m. deputies were called to Sharpshooters on Rutherford Road after a man allegedly entered the business and broke display cases holding multiple guns.

The man, who has not yet been identified by the sheriff’s office, was confronted by people in the business and held until deputies arrived on scene.

The man was arrested and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.