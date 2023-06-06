OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said that a man is in jail after a burglary and assault investigation ended on Monday.

Deputies said that they responded to an address on Ponderosa Drive near Seneca due to reports of an assault. Upon further investigation, the victim told deputies that the suspect had entered the home and assaulted the victim.

The victim also told deputies that the suspect used a hatchet, that was knocked out of the victim’s hands. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries during the attack.

According to arrest warrants, the suspect entered the home without consent with the intent to commit a crime. The suspect then used a hatchet to assault the victim by hitting the victim, an adult male, in the back and head, which caused multiple injuries that required hospitalization.

Deputies arrested Ezekiel Isaiah James Cheeks, 20, of Seneca.

Cheeks was charged with the following:

first-degree burglary

possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature

Cheeks was also charged with one count each of furnishing contraband into a

detention facility and possession of methamphetamine for a number of narcotics that was

found on Cheeks during the booking and intake process at the jail.

At this time, Cheeks remains in jail as his bond was denied on the three charges related to the

burglary and assault. Cheeks was given a combined $45,000 bond in relation to the

contraband and drug charges.

Additionally, Cheeks was served an arrest warrant by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services, for which Cheeks was given a $25,000 bond.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.