ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- The Asheville Police Department said that a man was arrested after he violently assaulted four people on Sunday, May 28th.

Officers said that one of the assaulted victims was strangled as well.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at a business located near the 90 block of Biltmore Avenue on May 28th around 8:20 p.m.

According to officers, a man at the business was acting aggressively and refused to leave. While en route, officers were advised of a man running up and down the street violently assaulting pedestrians.

While officers were examining the area, they were able to find the suspect who has been identified as Matthew Early Beyer, 39, of Maggie Valley. As officers attempted to make contact with Beyer, he ran away.

Officers were able to take Beyer into custody despite a struggle and charged him with the following:

assault inflicting serious injury

assault by strangulation

simple assault

assault on a government official

resist/delay/obstruct

intoxicated and disruptive

Beyer was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $26,000 secured bond issued by the magistrate.