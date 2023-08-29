GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested for assaulting a female last week on the Swamp Rabbit Trail in Greenville.

On August 23, an officer was flagged down by a woman to report an assault that happened on the Swamp Rabbit Trial.

The woman told officers that at 5:20 a.m. she was running on the trail toward Cleveland Park as it crossed Woodland Way when she saw a man standing next to a bike near that spot.

She then told officers that she was listening to music and lost track of the man, but as she neared Fernwood Lane he appeared from the side of the trail.

She told officers that the man “grabbed her butt” and then ran off when she started yelling.

Investigators identified the suspect as 40-year-old John Duquette. He was charged with assault and battery second-degree.