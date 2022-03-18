GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with kidnapping after an attempted child abduction Friday afternoon in Greenville County.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call at 2:30 p.m. for a man attempting to take a child from inside of Spinx, located at 619 Rutherford Street in Greenville.

Once on scene, deputies learned 43-year-old Zackery Luis Johnson lured a 5-year-old out of the front door when the mother’s back was to the child and proceeded to pick her up and exit the store.

Deputies said after the mother was made aware of the incident she confronted Johnson, who put the child down and fled the scene.

Greenville County Communications gathered and relayed the information to deputies who quickly closed in on the location and were able to take the Johnson into custody within a half mile of the store.

Deputies arrested and charged Johnson with kidnapping.

Johnson was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center.