HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested for attempting to meet a teen for sex in Henderson County.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said detectives had been actively investigating Glenn Joseph Hull, 50, of Lenoir, for solicitation of a child through the internet in an attempt to meet for sex.

On March 25, detectives arrested Hull after he drove to a pre-arranged location in Henderson County believing he was going to meet a 13-year-old.

Deputies charged Hull with one felony count of solicitation of child by computer or electronic device to commit an unlawful sex act, and one count of obscene literature and exhibitions.

Hull was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center under a $45,000 bond.