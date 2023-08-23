ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that a man has been arrested after he tried to rob a restaurant for food and money with a knife on Tuesday.

Officers said that they responded to a restaurant near the 135 block of Smokey Park Highway for an attempted armed robbery around 9:21 a.m.

Upon arrival, staff members told officers that a man approached them demanding food and money. The suspect then took a knife out of his pocket and said he would stab people if the employees did not give him food. The suspect then left the scene shortly after.

Upon further investigation, officers were able to receive some witness descriptions and surveillance video, to identify Trey Bartley Orr, 33, as the suspect who was located in a nearby area.

Officers said that Orr was arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery.

Orr is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $10,000 secured bond issued by the magistrate.