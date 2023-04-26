MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following a report of trespassing that they received on April 13th.

Deputies said that after they received the report they responded to the call on Fairview Road. Upon arrival, the homeowner informed deputies that someone had entered his home without permission.

Deputies arrested Christopher Calvin Basham, 49. Deputies also found methamphetamine while searching Basham.

Basham was charged with possession of methamphetamine, breaking or entering, and communicating threats. Basham was issued a $15,000 bond.