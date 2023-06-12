MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said that they arrested a man on breaking and entering charges on Tuesday, May 30th.

Deputies said that they responded to a home in Old Fort for a suspicious male walking in the road and on multiple people’s property on Thursday, May 4th. According to deputies, witnesses saw the male, removing a stop sign from the ground along with taking items from the victim’s property.

A warrant was issued for Levi Dillon Harris, 27, of Marion. Harris was charged with felonious breaking and entering, felonious larceny after breaking and entering, felonious possession of stolen goods or property, and injury to personal property.

Harris was arrested and given a $15,000 bond. The stolen items were returned to the owners.