ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on Sunday after breaking into two occupied apartments in Asheville over the weekend.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to an apartment complex near the 1100 block of Bulldog Drive around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday for a breaking and entering in progress.

Officers said 35-year-old Kenneth Lloyd Roberts had entered an apartment and stolen a knife from the kitchen.

Shortly after, Roberts went to a nearby apartment trying to gain entry while holding the knife.

When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with Roberts and safely took him into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Roberts was charged with first-degree burglary, breaking and entering and second-degree trespassing.

He is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

According to the police department, this is Roberts’ seventh arrest this year, including one in January, where he faced multiple felony thefts.