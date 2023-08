ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Wednesday for child sex crimes in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to a house on Old Haywood Road Tuesday in connection to a sexual assault case involving a minor that began on June 16.

While at the house, officers arrested 20-year-old Darwin Esav Mestanva-Martinez and charged him with two counts of indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of first-degree kidnapping.

He was given a $100,000 bond.