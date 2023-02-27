Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man over the weekend on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the sheriff’s office, Robert Jonathan Oakley, 46, was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation in the third degree and distributing harmful materials to minors.

Oakley was also served with two outstanding magistrate bench warrants.

In December of 2022, an investigator with the Criminal Investigations Bureau received information regarding a reported relationship involving Oakley and a teenager.

Based on the evidence gathered from the investigation, it was determined that Oakley had sent obscene images of himself to the teenager.

He also possessed images of a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Oakley was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center and given a $30,000 bond.