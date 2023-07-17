ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Saturday night in downtown Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers were called to the 60 block of Patton Avenue around 11 p.m. for a report of a man threatening to use a knife after assaulting two people.

The man also damaged a person’s vehicle with the knife while threatening several witnesses, officers said.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said officers quickly arrested 28-year-old Caleb Michael Pitt.

Pitt was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a government official, damage to property, communicating threats, and resisting arrest.

He is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $7500 bond.