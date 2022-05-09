Guns and drugs seized (Source: Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police arrested a man Thursday for carrying a stolen gun and dealing drugs in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers attempted to arrest Jaylin Trevon Gardner, 19, near the 30 block of Cordova Street before he ran away on foot.

After a brief foot chase, police arrested and charged Gardner with the following:

possession of a stolen firearm

possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II

possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule I

possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park

carrying a concealed gun

resist, delay, obstruct

2nd degree trespass

During the arrest, officers seized a gun that was reported stolen to APD, 21.77 grams of crack cocaine, 7 pills of ecstasy and $506.

Gardner is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond.