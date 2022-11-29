Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- A man was arrested by Asheville police officers after he fired a gun in the front yard of a home on Saturday.

Officers responded to the 470 block of Deaverview Road to investigate reports of a Hispanic male, around 25, wearing a white and red sweatsuit in the front yard of a home firing a gun into the air multiple times.

The man was identified as Christian Alvarez.

When officers arrived, they saw Alvarez run behind the home. Officers arrested Alvarez after they told him to come out of the home.

Alvarez was charged with going armed to the terror of the public, resisting/delaying/obstructing a police officer, discharging a firearm within city limits, and was additionally served with an outstanding warrant.

Alvarez was booked into the Buncombe County Jail on Saturday morning on a $3,500 secured bond issued by the magistrate.