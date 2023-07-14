LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested for distributing fentanyl near a school zone, according to the Laurens Police Department.

An investigation of a home in the 100 block of Truman Street led to the arrest of James Arthur Fleming.

The home is within a half mile of a school and has been under investigation due to multiple reports of illicit drug activities, according to officers.

Fleming was charged with distributing fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl within half mile of a school.

The Laurens Police Department asked members of the community to share any information they have about similar criminal activities with local law enforcement. The department can be contacted at (864) 681-2351.