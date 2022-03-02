FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – Police arrested a man Tuesday for a double homicide that happened five years ago in Forest City.

According to the Forest City Police Department, a double homicide investigation began on May 19, 2017 when a concerned citizen notified the police department about finding two children on Arlington Street.

Once police arrived on scene, they found one victim, Akir Hooper, dead inside the home.

Police said a second victim, Stephanie Walker, was also found with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital for her injuries but died of her injuries a short time later.

During the investigation, friends, family and neighbors were interviewed which led to the identity of the suspect. Numerous other investigative leads were completed and named Jose Angleo Gonzalez, 51, of Sunrise, Florida, the suspected offender.

With the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Sunrise Police Department, Gonzalez was further investigated as the suspect.

Police signed arrested warrants Monday for Gonzalez for two counts of murders.

On Tuesday, Gonzalez was taken into custody. He is currently in the custody of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. He is being held without bond and is awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Forest City Police Department at (828) 245-5555