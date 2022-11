ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after a joint investigation.

Investigators found over four pounds of methamphetamine, multiple weapons, and cash.

picture of weapon, cash, and drugs (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said an investigation has led to Maurice Horton being arrested and charged with Trafficking methamphetamine

The investigation involved the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the South Carolina Department of Correction.