Man arrested for drug trafficking in Buncombe County

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Fairview man was arrested and charged after deputies found nearly one pound of meth and other drugs while executing a search warrant in Buncombe County on Friday.
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said they seized 11.21 ounces of meth, seven grams of fentanyl, MDMA, a pistol and $3,200 in cash at a residence at 1052 Charlotte Highway in Fairview.
34-year-old Joshua Allan Grubb, of Fairview, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Level III Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession
- Trafficking in Fentanyl by Possession
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Fentanyl
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver MDMA
- Two counts of Maintaining a Vehicle or Dwelling for the Purposes of Controlled Substances
- Two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Grubb is being held on a $300,000 bond.
A Level III drug trafficking charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 225 months in prison. Grubb also faces drug trafficking charges from an arrest made earlier this year.