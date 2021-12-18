Man arrested for drug trafficking in Buncombe County

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Fairview man was arrested and charged after deputies found nearly one pound of meth and other drugs while executing a search warrant in Buncombe County on Friday.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said they seized 11.21 ounces of meth, seven grams of fentanyl, MDMA, a pistol and $3,200 in cash at a residence at 1052 Charlotte Highway in Fairview.

34-year-old Joshua Allan Grubb, of Fairview, was arrested and charged with the following:

Level III Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession

Trafficking in Fentanyl by Possession

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Fentanyl

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver MDMA

Two counts of Maintaining a Vehicle or Dwelling for the Purposes of Controlled Substances

Two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Credit: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office

Grubb is being held on a $300,000 bond.

A Level III drug trafficking charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 225 months in prison. Grubb also faces drug trafficking charges from an arrest made earlier this year.