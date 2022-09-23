GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was charged for failing to register as a sex offender in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about downloaded files suspected of containing child sexual abuse material.

An investigation began, deputies were led to Colton Webb, 28, and a search warrant was conducted.

During the investigation, investigators learned that Webb was convicted of sex abuse back in 2008 and had failed to register as a sex offender in South Carolina. He was due to register in South Carolina by October 1, 2021.

The investigation revealed that Webb had resided in multiple states where he also failed to register as a sex offender.

Webb has also been charged with possession of meth or cocaine base.

Webb was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center where he was released on a $4,000 bond.