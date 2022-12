GREER, S.C. (WSPA)- Officers with the Greer Police Department arrested a man on Monday after he shot a gun at a gas station.

Officers said that an argument happened over the use of an air pump at a Quicktrip gas station on 1302 W Wade Hampton Blvd.

According to officers, one person reached into their car and got a gun. The person then shot the gun hitting the ground. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

The person that shot the gun was arrested.