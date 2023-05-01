MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said that they arrested a man after he filed a false police report.

According to deputies, the suspect reported two pieces of machinery had been stolen from his property on March 5th. An investigation led detectives to find out that the report was falsely filed.

Deputies arrested Jeffrey Lee Black, 53, of Marion. Black was charged with filing a false police report. The North Carolina Department of Insurance charged Black with felonious insurance fraud.

Black was issued a $5,000 bond.