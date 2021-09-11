Man arrested for murder after shooting at Club Kream in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested for murder in connection to a shooting at Club Kream on Sept. 6.

Deputies said Aaron Messiah Hodari Harper, 22, was arrested in Greenwood.

According to the Greenwood County Police Department’s Facebook page, police learned Harper stayed in Greenwood frequently.

During a traffic stop, officers attempted to stop a vehicle containing Harper at which time he led police on chase before running on foot.

K9 Astor tracked the Harper to a house on Cothran Avenue where he was arrested, police said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Harper was arrested for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies said Harper shot and killed the victim for reasons that are still being investigated, but they believe Harper and the victim were familiar with each other.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said, “I whole-heartedly believe in justice and my hope is that the arrest of Mr. Harper will begin the process for seeing justice fulfilled for the victim’s family and will hopefully give them a sense of closure as they continue to grieve the loss of their loved on. I am so grateful for the tremendous work that our investigators have put into the case and the timely manner that they were able to identify Mr. Harper. As we continue our efforts to identify other parties who may have taken part in this incident we ask the community to partner with us by bringing forth valuable information.”

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.