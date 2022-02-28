OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Oconee County man, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested Friday for sending obscene messages to a teen.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation on Jan.19 after a harassment complaint was filed.

Based on evidence, the suspect lied about his age and his identity as he sent suggestive and immoral messages to a teenager through text messages, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Friday, deputies arrested Danny Wayne Long, 54, of Westminster, and charged him with communicating obscene messages to another person.

Long was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center where he was released on bond Saturday.