OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said that a Seneca man remains in jail after being arrested for sexual conduct with a minor on Monday.

According to deputies, an Investigator with the Violent Crimes Unit, which is assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau, gathered evidence that showed that the suspect had sent the victim, a teenager, obscene material.

Based upon evidence that was gathered during the investigation, the investigator also determined that the suspect had sex with the teenager and that the suspect also supplied the teenager with marijuana.

The investigation that led to the charges against the suspect came about as a result of a separate and unrelated investigation that involved the victim in the Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor investigation.

Deputies said that James Arthur Davis, Jr., 27, of Seneca, was given a $203,000 bond during a bond hearing. Davis, Jr. has been charged with 10 counts of disseminating obscene material to minors, two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor – second degree, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to deputies, Davis, Jr. will have to wear an electronic monitoring device, as a condition of bond, if he is released from jail. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation that led to the charges against Davis, Jr., as well as the separate and unrelated investigation previously mentioned.