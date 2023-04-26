UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a call on April 24, around 11:45 a.m. in reference to a shooting incident near the 200 block of Frank Hill Loop.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man laying on his side in the front yard.

The man told deputies that he heard an argument outside and went to see what was going on, encountered the shooter and was shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the man, the shooter left the scene.

Deputies identified the shooter as Chad T. Lawter.

Two warrants for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime were issued.

On April 25, deputies received a tip that Lawter was in the area of Kelly Road.

The sheriff’s office and SLED began searching the area with the help of K-9 units. Lawter was located in Cherokee County around 3 a.m. on April 26 and taken into custody.