ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they are referring to as the “Easter Bunny Thief” Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a call about a man stealing packages from porches in an Anderson County neighborhood.

Turns out, the packages just so happened to be from the Easter Bunny, deputies said.

Deputies quickly found the thief by using surveillance cameras in surrounding areas.

Surveillance camera footage (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

They were able to identify the man as 36-year-old Steven Edmondson.

Edmondson confessed to taking the packages, along with other packages from the same neighborhood and was taken to the Anderson County Detention Center.

Deputies returned the gifts less than one hour after the report was made.