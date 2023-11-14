ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Investigations Division found several drugs at a home along Dobbins Bridge Road. A search warrant of the home resulted in deputies finding 32 grams of blue pills that tested positive for fentanyl and several firearms.

Derrio Maxwell, 24, was taken to the detention center and charged with trafficking fentanyl and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Maxwell has since been released on bond.