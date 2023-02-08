ASHEVILLE, N.C.- Officers with the Asheville Police Department said that they arrested a man that wanted on several probation violations on Tuesday.

During the arrest, Jaylin Trevon Gardner, 19, was found in possession of a trafficking amount of fentanyl. A juvenile passenger was also found in possession of a Polymer 80 pistol (ghost gun) and drugs.

Garder was arrested and charged with trafficking in opium or heroin by possession, and possession of stolen goods. Gardner was booked into the Buncombe County Jail on a $345,000 bond.

The juvenile in cooperation with the Department of Juvenile Justice was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and carrying a concealed gun.

Officers seized the following: