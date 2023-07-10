PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a two-year-old cold case murder investigation.

7NEWS previously reported, on May 10, 2021, deputies found Heyward “Trey” Price, 32, shot to death at his home on Shade Tree Circle in Easley.

Over the past two years, detectives with the sheriff’s office have worked following up on leads, interviewing associates, reviewing surveillance video, combing over evidence, and submitting evidence for processing by SLED.

Deputies said despite an extensive investigation, no significant leads were developed until recently when, with the assistance of a recent DNA hit, detectives identified 24-year-old Jay’Kwon Tajeek Walker as a possible suspect.

That lead led detectives to Clinton where they located additional evidence tying Walker to the death of Price.

Walker was arrested on July 5. He is facing charges of murder, burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

This is an active investigation. Deputies believe Walker was not alone at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 898-5500 or CrimeStoppers at (864) 232-7463 to remain anonymous.